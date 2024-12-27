Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 27 December 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold rate per tola is at Rs272,600 in Pakistan on December 27, 2024 Friday, while the price of 10 grams hovered at Rs233,711.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550. These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Today Gold Prices
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs272,600
|10 Grams
|Rs233,711
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs272,600
|Rs233,711
|Islamabad
|Rs272,600
|Rs233,711
|Lahore
|Rs272,600
|Rs233,711
|Multan
|Rs272,600
|Rs233,711
|Peshawar
|Rs272,600
|Rs233,711
