Drone attack in northeast Jordan kills three US soldiers, injures 34

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
Drone attack in northeast Jordan kills three US soldiers, injures 34
Source: representational picture

AMMAN – Three American soldiers were killed and more than two dozen were wounded in a drone strike in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border amid growing unrest in the Middle East.

Washington confirmed the casualties of its troops and blamed an Iran-backed force for the deadly attack, in what is said to be first US army fatalities from hostile fire amid Gaza war.

Reports in international media quoting armed forces members said the attack occured at a remote logistics outpost in Jordan, a border region of Syria, Iraq and Jordan. 

US government reacted strongly to the deaths of its troops and said officials are thoroughly looking into the facts of this attack and linked it with Iran-supported groups operating in Middle East.

Washington has not shared details about which country the attack was launched from but cleared air that it will not tolerate such attacks on American forces.

A group named Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for attacks on three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border. 

It is the first time US forces experienced troop fatalities in the Middle East since the start of Israel's war on Gaza. Tensions are escalating in the region, with ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Yemen, and cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

Iran-backed groups linked their attacks on US armed force bases to Washington's support for Tel Aviv and aim to push them out of the region. The situation raises concerns about a potential regional war, and US is expected to respond forcefully to protect its forces and allies.

Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation of Gaza war

Web Desk

