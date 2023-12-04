Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation of Gaza war

SANA'A – At least three commercial vessels and a US warship were attacked in Red Sea, Pentagon said, as the development is said to be a major escalation of ongoing Gaza war.
As Israeli intensified attacks on besieged Gaza, Yemen military organization retaliated against what they say is US-backed Israeli aggression, and ballistics missiles were fired that hit three commercial ships in the Red Sea, while a US warship also comes attack and it hits back.
The missile attack on vessels in Red Sea marked escalation in series of maritime attacks and now Washington is looking for appropriate responses in the wake of the attack as tensions continue unabated in the region.
It was reported that two ships, Unity Explorer and Number Nine, were targeted. It said a container ship suffered damage from a drone attack.
Yemeni fighters have been launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it bombs Gaza.
In a previous development, Houthi rebels seized an Israeli vehicle transport ship in Red Sea.
More than 700 Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in 24 hours, according to the reports coming from Gaza's official media.
Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians so far, mostly women and children, since October 7, the day when Hamas carried out surprise attacks inside Israel, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 200 others hostage. Also, the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza has left 1.5 million Palestinians homeless.
As the West and the United States watch the Gaza genocide silently, Israel’s military chief of staff has said the army’s operation in southern Gaza will match its earlier offensive against Hamas in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.
Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043
A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
