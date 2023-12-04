Search

Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation of Gaza war

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 4 Dec, 2023
Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation of Gaza war
Source: File Photo

SANA'A – At least three commercial vessels and a US warship were attacked in Red Sea, Pentagon said, as the development is said to be a major escalation of ongoing Gaza war.

As Israeli intensified attacks on besieged Gaza, Yemen military organization retaliated against what they say is US-backed Israeli aggression, and ballistics missiles were fired that hit three commercial ships in the Red Sea, while a US warship also comes attack and it hits back.

The missile attack on vessels in Red Sea marked escalation in series of maritime attacks and now Washington is looking for appropriate responses in the wake of the attack as tensions continue unabated in the region.

It was reported that two ships, Unity Explorer and Number Nine, were targeted. It said a container ship suffered damage from a drone attack.

Yemeni fighters have been launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it bombs Gaza.

In a previous development, Houthi rebels seized an Israeli vehicle transport ship in Red Sea.

Israel continues to commit war crimes in Gaza with impunity

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in 24 hours, according to the reports coming from Gaza's official media.

Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians so far, mostly women and children, since October 7, the day when Hamas carried out surprise attacks inside Israel, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 200 others hostage. Also, the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza has left 1.5 million Palestinians homeless.

As the West and the United States watch the Gaza genocide silently, Israel’s military chief of staff has said the army’s operation in southern Gaza will match its earlier offensive against Hamas in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family killed in Israeli bombing

Web Desk

