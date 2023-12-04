Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on December 12

RAWALPINDI – The special court announced to indict former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on December 12.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain condiucted the hearing in the Adiala Jail. During Monday's hearing, PTI lawyers objected the issue of not allowing world media to cover the key issue.

The counsel further maintained that the trial is underway under the Criminal Act 1952, however, it was amended in 1958, and argued that the court could not continue with the trial until clarification on the matter.

The prosecutor on the other hand said the notification of the law and justice ministry is clear and the trial is underway as per the law. The court then distributed copies of challan to respondents and announced to indict the former chief PTI in cipher case on December 12.

Former cricket star is charged with leaking cipher between Washington and Islamabad that the outspoken politician linked to his ousted from the premiership.

Last week, a Special Court conducted cipher case hearing at Adiala Jail where prosecutor Shah Khawar, Advocate Zulgarnain Abbas Naqvi, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi, and FIA’s lega team appeared before the court.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain pointed out a problem with his production order and that he would give the next date. He remarked that justice would not only be done but it would also be seen to be done.

Previously, the government issued a notification directing authorities to hold open trial of Mr Khan inside Adiala jail over security threats. Earlier, Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan's trial in jail was illegal and ordered a retrial in open court.

Khan, 71, was held in early August, and is facing over 150 cases. He and his second in line were indicted in the cipher case, both pleaded not guilty.