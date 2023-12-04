Search

Pakistan Stock Exchange touches new all-time high of 62,000 points amid strong confidence of investors

Web Desk
4 Dec, 2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange touches new all-time high of 62,000 points amid strong confidence of investors
KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has seen a massive rise of nearly 20 percent and the highest investment in over five years depicts the country’s economic revival.

On Monday, the KSE-100 index surpassed 62,000 points milestone for the first time in history with another push of 770 points, reaching 62,461 points. 

As the country of 240 million battles political and economic woes, PSX index gained phenomenal rise in aftermath of IMF successive review, and inflows from friendly nations.

The staff-level agreement for the second tranche of IMF bailout funds and inflow from multilateral institutions helped authorities build new sentiment in money market. 

Last month, the benchmark share index (KSE) crossed 60,000 to trade at an all-time high of 60,500.61 points, and now it keeps rising.

