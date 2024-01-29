Search

Nine cough syrups with substandard ethanol banned in Pakistan

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
Nine cough syrups with substandard ethanol banned in Pakistan
LAHORE – Health authorities in Punjab banned the production and sale of nine cough syrups.

A notification issued by the Punjab Health Department confirmed the ban on the sale and use of nine syrups from four pharmaceutical companies.

The syrups, mostly used by patients with chest infections, contained substandard ethanol, officials of Drug Testing Laboratory said. Officials said these syrups contain substandard ethanol, which can cause serious health issues to the masses.

The list of banned syrups manufactured by Alpharma, Zee Laboratories, Texcol Pharmaceuticals and Virol Pharmaceuticals are mainly used for allergies, cough, vomiting, and liver inflammation/hepatitis.

Punjab health officials also shared names and badge numbers of the syrups for public safety. It includes Allpherne badge No: 3002, Zevirol badge no 3266 and 3267, Texcol EX badge No: 09953, Virol badge No: 35080, Thorax Badge no: 23-110, Asthanail badge no: 23-30, Bronyl badge no: BL013 and Specize badge no: 276.

Meanwhile, drug regulators are directed to seize above mentioned syrups from pharmacies and medical stores and further warned of action to avoid selling these syrups.

