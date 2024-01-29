Nine cough syrups with substandard ethanol banned in Pakistan

LAHORE – Health authorities in Punjab banned the production and sale of nine cough syrups.
A notification issued by the Punjab Health Department confirmed the ban on the sale and use of nine syrups from four pharmaceutical companies.
The syrups, mostly used by patients with chest infections, contained substandard ethanol, officials of Drug Testing Laboratory said. Officials said these syrups contain substandard ethanol, which can cause serious health issues to the masses.
The list of banned syrups manufactured by Alpharma, Zee Laboratories, Texcol Pharmaceuticals and Virol Pharmaceuticals are mainly used for allergies, cough, vomiting, and liver inflammation/hepatitis.
Punjab health officials also shared names and badge numbers of the syrups for public safety. It includes Allpherne badge No: 3002, Zevirol badge no 3266 and 3267, Texcol EX badge No: 09953, Virol badge No: 35080, Thorax Badge no: 23-110, Asthanail badge no: 23-30, Bronyl badge no: BL013 and Specize badge no: 276.
Meanwhile, drug regulators are directed to seize above mentioned syrups from pharmacies and medical stores and further warned of action to avoid selling these syrups.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
