Toxic substances found in Lahore-based company’s cough syrup

LAHORE – A cough syrup manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company has been in Maldives due to presence of dangerous substance in it.

Reports said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued an alert after unacceptable level of 'Diethylene Glycol' and 'Ethylene Glycol' substances were found in it in screening.

In line with the alert, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also directed authorities to remove all badges of the syrup from the market.

The syrup used to supply to Maldives and four other countries while it is also sold in Pakistan.

It is recalled that an India cough syrup was banned last year after it caused death of several children due to excessive amount of 'Ethylene Glycol'.

The Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) said in a statement earlier this week that additional batches of the syrup were screened and all batches were found to contain the chemical.

"Therefore, it is hereby publicly announced that the import, sale and use of any batch of this drug, this brand, is prohibited in the country from Sunday," the MFDA announcement said.