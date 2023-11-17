Toxic substances found in Lahore-based company’s cough syrup

LAHORE – A cough syrup manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company has been in Maldives due to presence of dangerous substance in it.
Reports said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued an alert after unacceptable level of 'Diethylene Glycol' and 'Ethylene Glycol' substances were found in it in screening.
In line with the alert, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also directed authorities to remove all badges of the syrup from the market.
The syrup used to supply to Maldives and four other countries while it is also sold in Pakistan.
It is recalled that an India cough syrup was banned last year after it caused death of several children due to excessive amount of 'Ethylene Glycol'.
The Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) said in a statement earlier this week that additional batches of the syrup were screened and all batches were found to contain the chemical.
"Therefore, it is hereby publicly announced that the import, sale and use of any batch of this drug, this brand, is prohibited in the country from Sunday," the MFDA announcement said.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
