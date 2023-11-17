Patrons Aibak Polo Cup continues in Lahore

LAHORE – Teams Master Paints and Remounts asserted their dominance with commanding victories over their opponents during the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 matches at Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday.
The opening match of the day showcased Master Paints' skillful play as they outpaced FG/Din Polo with a final score of 9-6. The standout performance came from Iranian player Amirreza Behboundi, who showcased excellent polo skills, contributing impressive six goals to secure victory for Master Paints. Teammates Agha Musa Ali Khan and Chaudhry Hayat added two and one goals, respectively. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the scoring for FG/Din Polo with four goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted a brace.
In the second match, Team Remounts dominated the field with a commendable 10-6 victory against Team Barry's. The hero of the day for Remounts was Abelenda, who not only displayed outstanding polo skills but also contributed four crucial goals to his team's triumph. Omar Asjad Malhi hammered a hat-trick and Swr. Mohammad Naeem scored a goal for Remounts. Raja Jalal Arslan played well for Team Barry’s, contributing three goals, while Maissam Haider and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal, respectively.
Both matches drew enthusiastic spectators, including Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, players, and their families, all of whom enjoyed the thrilling displays of skill and sportsmanship at the Lahore Polo Club grounds.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
