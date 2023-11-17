  

Search

Sports

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup continues in Lahore

Web Desk
04:56 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
Patrons Aibak Polo Cup continues in Lahore

LAHORE – Teams Master Paints and Remounts asserted their dominance with commanding victories over their opponents during the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 matches at Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday. 

The opening match of the day showcased Master Paints' skillful play as they outpaced FG/Din Polo with a final score of 9-6. The standout performance came from Iranian player Amirreza Behboundi, who showcased excellent polo skills, contributing impressive six goals to secure victory for Master Paints. Teammates Agha Musa Ali Khan and Chaudhry Hayat added two and one goals, respectively. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the scoring for FG/Din Polo with four goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted a brace. 

In the second match, Team Remounts dominated the field with a commendable 10-6 victory against Team Barry's. The hero of the day for Remounts was Abelenda, who not only displayed outstanding polo skills but also contributed four crucial goals to his team's triumph. Omar Asjad Malhi hammered a hat-trick and Swr. Mohammad Naeem scored a goal for Remounts. Raja Jalal Arslan played well for Team Barry’s, contributing three goals, while Maissam Haider and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal, respectively. 

Both matches drew enthusiastic spectators, including Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, players, and their families, all of whom enjoyed the thrilling displays of skill and sportsmanship at the Lahore Polo Club grounds.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan end in defeat as Saudi Arabia dominate in World Cup ...

08:33 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup: Two crucial clashes set for tomorrow 

11:51 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 semi final free Live ...

09:49 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

India to face Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 final as South Africa ...

06:32 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

11:29 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Malik leads Pak seniors tennis team to Thailand for ITF Masters Challenge

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check out today’s forex rates

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.1 290.15
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.31 771.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.71 941.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 747.43 755.43
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 324.3 326.8
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: