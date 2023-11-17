China expands visa-free transit policy: Here are eligible countries

BEIJING - The authorities in China have expanded the policy regarding transit visa-free travel through the country for durations of either 72 or 144 hours to include more countries as eligible ones.

Major cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, among others, have implemented a 144-hour transit visa-free policy, while others such as Changsha, Harbin, and Guilin have adopted a 72-hour transit visa-free policy.

This initiative allows citizens from 54 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, and many European nations, to transit through specific cities in China to a third country or region without the requirement of a visa for up to 144 hours. During this short stay, they have the opportunity to engage in various tourism and business-related activities.

The National Immigration Administration emphasizes that this policy underlines China's commitment to openness on an international level, fostering increased international exchanges and cooperation.

The 72/144-hour transit visa exemption policy has been operational since January 2013 and has greatly benefited nearly half a million foreigners. The administration has announced its dedication to prioritizing China's openness to the world, further enhancing immigration policies and entry-exit reforms.

The 54 countries benefiting from this transit visa-free policy include 40 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, and Germany, six American nations including the United States and Canada, two Oceania countries such as Australia and New Zealand, and six Asian countries like Japan and Singapore.

China is a top tourist destination, attracting around 60 million international tourists per year, making it one of the most visited nations globally. Travelers are drawn to its rich tapestry of historical landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, and the picturesque landscapes of Guilin. The modern skylines of Shanghai and Hong Kong, the serene beauty of the Yangtze River, and the unique cultural experiences offered in Tibet also entice tourists to explore the diverse and vibrant facets of China's heritage and natural wonders.

The complete list of countries to benefit from the policy is as under:

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Belarus, Norway