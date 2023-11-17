Pakistan implements new visa policy at Chaman border: Details inside

QUETTA - Defying protests and complaints from different quarters, the government of Pakistan has started the implementation of a new visa regime on the Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan.
Earlier last month, a high-profile committee had decided that only those with valid passports and visas would be allowed to cross the border against the previous practice of showing either Pakistani or Afghan national identity cards for the purpose.
The strict measures prompted a sit-in, with calls to withdraw the policy; however, Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai has confirmed that new rules have been implemented despite resistance.
The minister said all arrangements were already in place for the new policy, and intending travellers were visiting passport offices in Chaman, Qila Abdullah and other areas for new passports.
“The Chaman passport office has issued over 1,000 tokens to applicants who applied for the passport,” Mr Achakzai was quoted as saying by Dawn.
Confirming that 200 passports have already been delivered, the minsiter said the passport facilities have improved, and more centres have opened up for timely delivery.
Achakzai admitted that a one-time permission has been allowed to Afghans who arrived in Chaman on Tazkira to enter their country but added that upon their return to Pakistan, they will have to show a passport and visa.
Pakistan had set a deadline of November 1st for all the illegal immigrants to leave the country or face deportation. The government had also set up holding centres for the immigrants, prompting conerns from rights groups that those who have lived all their lives here in pakistan should not bee deported.
Despite the pressure, the caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti and the governance machinery refused to take back the measures and operations were launched to identify all such individuals who were illegally residing in the country, some for over 3 decades even.
Although the government has denied reports about targeting any particuclar group, immigrants from Afghanistan consider themselves to be a victim of the policy considering that they are the largest chunk of people to face deportation.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
