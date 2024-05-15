UAE announces new 10-year Residency Visa: Check if you are eligible

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have rolled out a new long-term visa program, especially for those associated with environmental protection.

The long-term residency for environment advocates has been branded as ‘Blue Residency’ and the 10-year visa will be awarded to individuals who have made “exceptional contributions and efforts in protecting the environment”.

The visa would also be granted to the individuals involved with boosting the air quality and green technology - an initiative that reflects the government's priorities to save the environment and those who protect it.

The government of the United Arab Emirates is keen to diversify revenue streams but not at the cost of the environment.

In this regard, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE said while chairing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the sustainability of UAE's economy has become linked to the sustainability of the environment.

The new Blue Residency is part of initiatives that the emirate has launched to mark 2024 as the year of sustainability, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be highlighted that the UAE typically issues residency visas that are valid for two years. In a dramatic shift, the country announced a 10-year residency scheme called Golden Visa in 2019 which is now very popular.

The Golden Visa is for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students, celebrities, graduates, etc. who desire long term stay in the emirate.

The emirate has also announced a five-year residency called green visas for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs.