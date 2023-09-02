Search

Honda CD 70 2024 latest price in September

02:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Honda CD 70 2024 latest price in September

Honda offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, with CD 70 being the most selling unit, despite having strong competition in the market.

The bike's latest model Honda CD 70 2024 has no differences from the previous design, as auto giant launched newer models with new stickers and minor changes.

First launched in the year 1984, Honda CD 70 competes with then two-stroke motorcycles. For decades, the bike dominates the Pakistani market with strong resale value.

Honda CD 70 comes with a certified Euro II engine. It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability. The compression ratio of the CD 70 is 8.8:1 and it has a dry weight of 82 kg.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan 

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on imports.

As of September 2023, the Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs157,900.

