Honda CG 125 latest installments plans

LAHORE – All bike makers including Honda Atlas increased the prices of motorcycles in the wake of the depreciation of local currency and import restrictions. The prices of various models have been increased by up to thousands of rupees.
As companies jacked up bike prices several times, people are bearing the brunt of soaring prices while demand of Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.
One of Honda’s most selling models is Honda CG125 which holds a reputation for its build quality and resale value. Most people used Honda CG 125 as a daily ride and two-wheeler with a powerful engine and good build quality shares a considerable market.
As the prices of all bikes including Honda CG 125 skyrocketed, several companies collaborated with commercial banks and offered easy installment plans. People can get Honda CG 125 on an easy installment plan with zero markup.
Honda offered easy installment plans with Bank Alfalah, MCB, and people can use zero markup option for up to 6 months.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.