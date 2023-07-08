Honda CG 125 latest installments plans

LAHORE – All bike makers including Honda Atlas increased the prices of motorcycles in the wake of the depreciation of local currency and import restrictions. The prices of various models have been increased by up to thousands of rupees.

As companies jacked up bike prices several times, people are bearing the brunt of soaring prices while demand of Honda two-wheelers has not been affected.

One of Honda’s most selling models is Honda CG125 which holds a reputation for its build quality and resale value. Most people used Honda CG 125 as a daily ride and two-wheeler with a powerful engine and good build quality shares a considerable market.

As the prices of all bikes including Honda CG 125 skyrocketed, several companies collaborated with commercial banks and offered easy installment plans. People can get Honda CG 125 on an easy installment plan with zero markup.

Honda offered easy installment plans with Bank Alfalah, MCB, and people can use zero markup option for up to 6 months.

Honda 125 Installment plans with Bank Alfalah