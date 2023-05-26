Gold price drops by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed downward trend in the local markets in line with declining prices in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs250 to close at Rs235,750 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs214 to settle at Rs202,118, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $9 to settle at $1,952 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.