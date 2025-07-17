Sexual harassment allegations surface in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – For the first time in history, a female government member has filed a workplace harassment complaint against four opposition members in the Punjab Assembly, according to reports.

Government MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain submitted a written complaint to the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, stating that vulgar language and inappropriate gestures were directed toward women in the house—actions she described as unacceptable.

Raheela Khadim said the matter had crossed all limits and confirmed she had submitted two separate complaints against the opposition members.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman confirmed the receipt of the harassment complaints. He stated that the cases are currently pending and will be addressed once the Speaker returns from abroad.