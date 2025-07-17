Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign railway agreement

KABUL – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a feasibility study agreement for the UAP (Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) railway project in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul today on a one-day official visit, where he was received by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem Wardak and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, and Federal Secretary for Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah also accompanied the Deputy Prime Minister.

Upon arrival, Ishaq Dar met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. During the meeting, both sides emphasized the continuity of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, transit, and security.

Following the meeting, the three countries signed the feasibility study agreement for the UAP railway project.

The UAP project aims to link Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan via rail, providing Central Asian states with access to Pakistani seaports.

In a message shared on social media, Ishaq Dar congratulated the people of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan on the agreement.

He thanked Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister for their support, stating that the timely signing of the agreement reflects their commitment and cooperation.

Dar called the UAP railway corridor a “milestone for regional connectivity and economic integration.”

He added that the foundation for this project was laid during the 2022–23 PDM government, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked him with leading the initiative alongside partner countries. “Together, we laid the foundation for this historic and transformational project, which will prove to be a game changer for the entire region,” he said.