Case registered as man flashes, masturbates in front of woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD - Investigators in the country’s federal capital are looking for a man who exposed his genitals and appeared to be openly masturbating in front of the woman in Islamabad’s F9 park.

The recent incident comes months after a gang rape of a woman in the same park in country’s federal capital Islamabad, an extensive oasis spread across the center of Islamabad and has a security presence.

The recent incident surfaced as the victim filmed the entire incident, and shared purported video on social media, prompting action from authorities.

The post shared on Twitter shows a note by the girl who mentioned walking in the park when the culprit managed to come closer to her. As the girl locked herself in, the daring man flashed himself and started jerking off publicly while staring at the woman.

Despite being scared, the girl managed to capture the lewd act in a video. She remained safe but shared her trauma online.

This was so devastating to read. I would request concerned authorities @ICT_Police to catch this man by his collar. ????Location : F9 Islamabad pic.twitter.com/exwFBu5JyG — Maha. (@Yousafzais_) July 6, 2023

Amid the outrage, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police responded that matter is being investigated under ASP Margalla police station. A case was lodged against the culprit for performing lewd act in front of the woman.

Cops claim using all-out efforts to nab the accused, while masses are requested to inform the police immediately about the accused.

Prime Minister’s aide Jawad Sohrab Malik also took notice of the incident and directed Islamabad IG to submit a report.