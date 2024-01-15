Pak-China cargo route launched to facilitate air transport

LAHORE – China's largest air cargo carrier in terms of fleet size, SF Airlines, has announced the inauguration of a new air cargo route connecting Ezhou Huahu Airport in Hubei province, central China, with Lahore.

This marks SF Airlines' first international air cargo route launch of the year and is set to operate three times a week.

Departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's primary cargo-focused airport, the Ezhou-Lahore route is expected to provide a weekly air transport capacity of over 300 tonnes from Ezhou to Lahore.

The transported goods primarily consist of textiles, 3C electronic products, and electronic equipment, as reported by China Economic Net (CEN).

This significant development is a strategic move by Huahu Airport to expand its routes to South Asia, fostering economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan.

The international cargo route aims to establish an efficient and stable air logistics channel while offering logistical convenience for Chinese brands seeking to penetrate the Pakistani market.

SF Airlines had previously introduced two direct cargo routes from Ezhou to South Asia: Ezhou-Delhi and Ezhou-Chennai. The addition of the Ezhou-Lahore route further reinforces Ezhou's South Asian air transport network.