USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note against US dollar

Pakistani currency kickstarted the week of January 2024 on positive note against US dollar though nominally in interbank market.

In early hours of trading, rupee witnessed marginal improvement against USD, moving up by Rs0.07 in the inter-bank market.

With latest changes, PKR currency hovers around 279.52.

Last week, the local currency advanced its winning momentum for 11th consecutive week, gaining around Rs0.31 to settle at 279.59 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The rupee's appreciation has been linked approval of second tranche of $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).