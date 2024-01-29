SC bars FIA to summon journalists over 'smear campaign' against judges

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday restrained Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from summoning journalists amid investigations in case related to campaign against apex court judges.

A three-member bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa directed federal investigators to withdraw notices issued by to journalists for criticism on top court judges.

The court took up a petition against notices issued by FIA to at least 65 individuals including 47 journalists.

Journalists Association of Supreme Court officials appeared before top court in the hearing while Attorney General Mansoor Awan represented the government.

During the hearing, CJP remarked that journalists should not be harassed or intimidated just because they commented on some matter. He however mentioned that country is damaged if a mockery is made of the judiciary.

CJP was of view that cases should not be filed against journalist for merely expressing right to free speech.

Earlier, Chief Justice took suo motu notice of reported harassment of journalists. The court directed the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Director General of FIA, and Chief of Islamabad Police to personally appear before it.

This directive follows reports that the FIA’s cyber wing issued notices to approximately 47 journalists in response to a perceived smear campaign against judges.

The joint resolution expressed concern over the chilling effect of these notices on journalists covering Supreme Court proceedings, asserting that such actions violate constitutional rights, particularly those protected under Article 19.

Journalist Siddique Jan, one of the individuals who allegedly received a notice, stated that he was informed through social media and expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by the personal information included in the notices.

Similarly, journalist Matiullah Jan and Saqib Bashir reported learning about the notices through social media and highlighted the need for authorities to differentiate between constructive criticism and malicious campaigns.

The notices come amidst the establishment of a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the interim government to investigate a social media campaign targeting Supreme Court judges, particularly following a recent judgment regarding the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Several other journalists have also been mentioned in social media discussions regarding this issue.