Search

PakistanTop News

SC bars FIA to summon journalists over 'smear campaign' against judges

Web Desk
11:28 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
SC bars FIA to summon journalists over 'smear campaign' against judges
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday restrained Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from summoning journalists amid investigations in case related to campaign against apex court judges.

A three-member bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa directed federal investigators to withdraw notices issued by to journalists for criticism on top court judges.

The court took up a petition against notices issued by FIA to at least 65 individuals including 47 journalists.

Journalists Association of Supreme Court officials appeared before top court in the hearing while Attorney General Mansoor Awan represented the government.

During the hearing, CJP remarked that journalists should not be harassed or intimidated just because they commented on some matter. He however mentioned that country is damaged if a mockery is made of the judiciary. 

CJP was of view that cases should not be filed against journalist for merely expressing right to free speech.

Earlier, Chief Justice took suo motu notice of reported harassment of journalists. The court directed the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Director General of FIA, and Chief of Islamabad Police to personally appear before it.

This directive follows reports that the FIA’s cyber wing issued notices to approximately 47 journalists in response to a perceived smear campaign against judges.

The joint resolution expressed concern over the chilling effect of these notices on journalists covering Supreme Court proceedings, asserting that such actions violate constitutional rights, particularly those protected under Article 19.

Journalist Siddique Jan, one of the individuals who allegedly received a notice, stated that he was informed through social media and expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by the personal information included in the notices.

Similarly, journalist Matiullah Jan and Saqib Bashir reported learning about the notices through social media and highlighted the need for authorities to differentiate between constructive criticism and malicious campaigns.

The notices come amidst the establishment of a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the interim government to investigate a social media campaign targeting Supreme Court judges, particularly following a recent judgment regarding the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Several other journalists have also been mentioned in social media discussions regarding this issue.

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ campaign case

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:44 AM | 28 Jan, 2024

CJP Isa takes notice of FIA’s summons to journalists

01:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ ...

09:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

08:54 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures ordered by ICJ against Israeli ...

06:36 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Punjab imposes section 144 over security concerns amid elections ...

11:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court reserves verdict on ex-IHC judge Shaukat Aziz ...

Most viewed

09:32 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in ...

03:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

SC allows Sanam Javed, Shaukat Basra to contest elections 2024

08:37 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistani national Imran Khan, daughter die in Sharjah house fire

03:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nawaz Sharif presents PML-N manifesto for Elections 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:28 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

SC bars FIA to summon journalists over 'smear campaign' against judges

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: