Indian team arrives in Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

Web Desk
12:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – After months of uncertainty and hesitancy, the Indian tennis team has finally arrived in Islamabad for the crucial Davis Cup Group I match against Pakistan, scheduled to take place at the Sports Complex Grass Court on February 3-4.

The All-Indian Tennis Association (AITA) made vigorous attempts to strip Pakistan of its hosting rights.

Initially, they appealed to the Davis Cup Committee and later to the Chair of the Independent Tribunal, seeking a relocation of the match to a neutral venue.

Despite their efforts, the AITA’s appeals were unsuccessful. The team was left with only two choices: either to honour the commitment to travel to Pakistan for the match or risk penalties from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) by forfeiting the tie.

In the face of potential fines and the threat of relegation, the Indian team eventually opted to travel to Pakistan, arriving in the capital late Sunday evening.

The decision-making bodies, including the Davis Cup Committee and the Chair of the Independent Tribunal, sided with Pakistan, dismissing the concerns raised by the AITA.

The visiting contingent consists of five players, two physiotherapists, a coach, a manager, and a coordinator. Upon their arrival in Pakistan, they were welcomed by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary Col (retd) Gul Rehman and other federation officials.

