Search

Lifestyle

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
bigg boss 17
Source: instagram.com/munawar.faruqui/

MUMBAI – The finale of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17 aired on Sunday and saw stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui take home the winning trophy.

Among the Bigg Boss finalists were other emerging stars from Indian showbiz industry, namely Munawar Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.

After weeks of staying within the closed set, without any connection with family and friends, and surviving politics, and drama, the show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan winner of reality show Bigg Boss 17 was announced.

The 17th edition comprised 111 episodes hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and it was equally filled with drama, emotions, and cringe twists.

The show topped the rating charts as fans saw contestants vying for a trophy and INR 5 million prize money.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale was an extravaganza event as the atmosphere was charged with excitement as the finalists geared up for the showdown.

In another pinch of drama, the families, friends, and ex-housemates attended the finale and after a prolonged show, show host Salman Khan announced the winners. Ankita, Mannara and Abhishek Kumar were declared runners-up, and Munawar Faruqui clinched the trophy.

Meanwhile, Faruqui's triumph is being celebrated by his fans and social media users.

How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

10:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

“There can only be one state,” Indian singer Lucky Ali on ...

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks ...

05:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Indian actress Radhika Apte gets 'trapped' in aerobridge

08:54 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Indian actress Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares pictures

Lifestyle

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in ...

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Advertisement

Latest

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: