Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI – The finale of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17 aired on Sunday and saw stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui take home the winning trophy.

Among the Bigg Boss finalists were other emerging stars from Indian showbiz industry, namely Munawar Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.

After weeks of staying within the closed set, without any connection with family and friends, and surviving politics, and drama, the show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan winner of reality show Bigg Boss 17 was announced.

The 17th edition comprised 111 episodes hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and it was equally filled with drama, emotions, and cringe twists.

The show topped the rating charts as fans saw contestants vying for a trophy and INR 5 million prize money.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale was an extravaganza event as the atmosphere was charged with excitement as the finalists geared up for the showdown.

In another pinch of drama, the families, friends, and ex-housemates attended the finale and after a prolonged show, show host Salman Khan announced the winners. Ankita, Mannara and Abhishek Kumar were declared runners-up, and Munawar Faruqui clinched the trophy.

Meanwhile, Faruqui's triumph is being celebrated by his fans and social media users.