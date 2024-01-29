Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI – The finale of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17 aired on Sunday and saw stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui take home the winning trophy.
Among the Bigg Boss finalists were other emerging stars from Indian showbiz industry, namely Munawar Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.
After weeks of staying within the closed set, without any connection with family and friends, and surviving politics, and drama, the show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan winner of reality show Bigg Boss 17 was announced.
The 17th edition comprised 111 episodes hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and it was equally filled with drama, emotions, and cringe twists.
The show topped the rating charts as fans saw contestants vying for a trophy and INR 5 million prize money.
Bigg Boss 17 grand finale was an extravaganza event as the atmosphere was charged with excitement as the finalists geared up for the showdown.
In another pinch of drama, the families, friends, and ex-housemates attended the finale and after a prolonged show, show host Salman Khan announced the winners. Ankita, Mannara and Abhishek Kumar were declared runners-up, and Munawar Faruqui clinched the trophy.
Meanwhile, Faruqui's triumph is being celebrated by his fans and social media users.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
