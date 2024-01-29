Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Web Desk
01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani and international markets on Monday as investors rushed to precious metal amidst the crisis.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows 24K gold trading at Rs215,400 per tola on the first trading day of the week, with a rise of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs1,286 to Rs84,671.

Internationally, the price of precious metals in market saw a single fay rise of $20 to $2,050.

Furthermore, the price of Silver remains stable at Rs2,390 on Monday.

First official company established for online gold trading in Pakistan

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:10 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

First official company established for online gold trading in Pakistan

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market ...

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

Most viewed

12:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab Driving license fee 2024: Drivers to face 2600 percent fee ...

11:01 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note against US ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: