Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani and international markets on Monday as investors rushed to precious metal amidst the crisis.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows 24K gold trading at Rs215,400 per tola on the first trading day of the week, with a rise of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs1,286 to Rs84,671.

Internationally, the price of precious metals in market saw a single fay rise of $20 to $2,050.

Furthermore, the price of Silver remains stable at Rs2,390 on Monday.