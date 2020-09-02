Japan announces to accelerate hiring of Pakistanis in various fields

ISLAMABAD – Japan has expressed the desire to expedite recruitment process of Information Technology and health-care workers from Pakistan.

Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda in a meeting with Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad on Wednesday said his country is in dire need of trained manpower in information technology and nursing care.

He said that the Information technology companies in Japan are particularly keen to work with Pakistani-trained youth.

He apprised the Special Assistant that Japan has launched 'Highly skilled Visa' category to make the recruitment process fast. The IT trained manpower in Pakistan can apply under this category for obtaining a swift and a hassle-free visa for Japan.

Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari informed the Japanese envoy that 4,000 Nursing staff can be sent to Japan on immediate basis.