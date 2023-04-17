USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee under pressure against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating 0.14 percent in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency recorded marginal losses against the greenback. PKR was hovering at 284.8, with a decline of Rs0.4.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee further plunged 0.09pc against the US dollar in wake of the ongoing economic crisis.
The development comes as reserves held by State Bank further plunged at less than one month of import cover, underscoring the need for resumption of the programme.
Earlier, inflow from Saudi Arabia and UAE affected market sentiment but all eyes are on the IMF bailout package as the country is facing the worst economic crisis in recent memory.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.