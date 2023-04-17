This video of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor will leave you in tears

Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday. He was laid to rest in Lakki Marwat graveyard on Sunday.

A video of Mufti Abdul Shakoor is making rounds on the internet which melts hearts of the netizens.

In the viral clip, Mufti can be heard saying, “I am the cleric who has no desire of building bungalows. By God, you can go to my house and see not even a single brick is laid. Media can go there and confirm it what I am saying. I am still in Peshawar. I live in the house of the mosque as prayer leader. I started getting offers after I got the Religious Ministry. Hoteliers and catering companies approached me and offered commission, which I refused. They usually give a commission of 1500 riyals to a haji during the Hajj, which is more than Rs1.5 million.”

The former federal minister claimed that he made the Hajj process commission-free. He said that he made arrangements for Haji’s stay in five-star hotels for just 2,100 riyals per person in Madinah Munawara.

“Pakistan is not a poor country. Corruption has ruined it. If the people of Pakistan elect good people to rule, then Pakistan will be one of the richest countries in the world,” said the former leader of JUI-F.