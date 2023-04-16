Mufti Abdul Shakoor laid to rest in Laki Marwat

PESHAWAR — The funeral prayer of late Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor was offered in Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

Religious and political leaders, party workers besides a large number of local people attended the funeral.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident in the federal capital.

Islamabad Police tweeted that the minister’s car was “hit by a Hilux Revo” when he was travelling from Mariott to Secretariat Chowk.

Five people were travelling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, were taken into custody. The minister was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he didn’t survive the accident, the police said.

مولانا عبدالشکور کو پولی کلینک ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیالیکن وہ جانبر نہ ہوسکے۔



پولیس کے سینئر افسران موقع پر موجود ہیں۔



گاڑی اور سوار افراد کو پولیس حراست میں کے لیا گیا ہے۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 15, 2023

Mufti Shakoor was an MNA of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from the erstwhile tribal areas. The JUI-F said his funeral prayers would be offered at 2pm on Sunday in Lakki Marwat.