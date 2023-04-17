Search

PakistanSportsViral

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb 11 peaks above 8,000m with Annapurna ascent

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2023
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb 11 peaks above 8,000m with Annapurna ascent
Source: thebroadboy/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif has successfully summited the 10th highest peak in the world, Annapurna, Nepal which stands at 8,091 metersat 6:31 am PST today (17th April 2023). At 20, he is now the youngest person in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8000m.

It is a remarkable achievement that barely after 6 months of his spinal surgery he is standing tall on the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Earlier in March when Shehroze left Lahore for this expedition, he had announced his ambitious goal of becoming the world's youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. After Annapurna, he has summited 11 peaks and has only 3 left (Dhaulagiri, Shishipangma and Choyou) to become the youngest climber to summit all 14 x 8000m.

Mr. Kashif Salman, Shehroze’s father who is his staunch supporter said, “I always say Shehroze is a gifted human and Allah has blessed him with powers so he can do extraordinary things.”

Expressing his feelings Shehroze’s father said, “At one point it seemed that his carrier was over but how he overcame the obstacles and challenges he faced after being with a dislocated backbone is amazing. It is a clear message that it’s not over until it’s over.”

Earlier, Shehroze’s mother, who was also present at the airport to see him off and was visibly emotional said that when I asked during his K2 Summit to come back and asked, you don’t miss home? he used to show me the mountains and would say, this is my home mom”. She wished the best to her son and said he will make Pakistan proud.  

The 14 peaks, also known as the Eight-thousanders, are a collection of mountains rising above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet). These mountains are regarded as the most difficult and dangerous in the world, with only a few climbers having successfully summited all of them.

Shehroze's perseverance, passion, and skill have made him an inspiration to young mountaineers all over the world. He believes that anyone, no matter how big or small, can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication.

Sharing his experience about his challenge, the ace climber sai "I am determined to achieve this goal and bring honour to my country. I want to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and passions, no matter how difficult they may appear."

Shehroze's world-record ascent will not only bring international attention to Pakistan but will also highlight the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes. His accomplishment will inspire a new generation of mountaineers and adventurers to climb the world's tallest peaks.

Shehroze is also doing a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe for his expedition. http://bit.ly/3lHoSAd

Shehroze Kashif climbs world's third highest peak to pay tribute to Pakistan Army’s martyrs (VIDEO)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale 10th highest peak without oxygen

02:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Gilgit Baltistan’s Naznain Aman becomes first female trophy hunter in Pakistan

01:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Khawaja Farooq Ahmad becomes Azad Kashmir’s acting PM after Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

11:15 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book

11:15 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

10:47 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Mansoor Usman Awan becomes new Attorney General for Pakistan

09:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb 11 peaks above 8,000m with ...

12:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 749.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.44
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: