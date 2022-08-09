Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets new world record

LAHORE – Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif added multiple feathers to his cap with his successful summit of world’s 13th highest peak, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in northern Pakistan.

The 20-year-old scaled the peak on Monday morning, becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit Gasherbrum-II.

Also, he has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to climb nine peaks of over 8,000m as he has surpassed the record of UK climber Adriana Brownlee in less than a month.

Adriana completed her summit of 9th peak on July 20, after successfully scaling the Broad Peak in Pakistan.

Brownlee later became the youngest to climb 10 peaks of over 8,000m when she successfully summited K2 on July 30.

Shehroze Kashif is likely to break his record as he, according to reports, will head to summit Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), the 11th highest peak in the world later this month.

The ‘Broad Boy’ has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander peak.

He aims at summiting all the 14 eight-thousander peaks across the globe.

Pakistani ace climber reportedly started hiking at the tender age of 11. He started his journey with the Makra peak and then climbed Musa Ka Massalah peak (4,080m), and Chembra peak (4,600m) at age 12.