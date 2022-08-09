Arshad Nadeem awarded international scholarship for Paris Olympics 2024

11:36 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Arshad Nadeem awarded international scholarship for Paris Olympics 2024
Source: social media
Share

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has received international scholarship for upcoming mega sports event, Paris Olympics 2024, after he won gold for Pakistan in javelin throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Mian Channu, thanked the International Olympic Committee for awarding him scholarship.

He said that efforts made by Pakistan Olympic Association made it possible to get the scholarship.

“I will be spending this scholarship on my training so that I can fully prepare myself for the Olympics,” he told state-run media.

At Commonwealth Games, Arshad Nadeem lived up to his promise to win pride for the country at the international event as he braved through his injury to throw the spear at 90.18 m, setting to new Games record and pipping his closes competitor Grenada’s Anderson Peters to win the title.

Pakistani forces hail Arshad Nadeem on winning ... 08:56 AM | 8 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan armed forces have congratulated Arshad Nadeem for bagging historic gold medal in javelin throw ...

More From This Category
India’s Neeraj Chopra cheers for Arshad ...
07:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Arshad Nadeem’s emotional video after historic ...
10:39 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with ...
11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza ...
10:12 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
Pakistani wrestler Sharif Tahir bags silver in ...
10:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar requests for prayers ahead of knee ...
10:57 AM | 6 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr