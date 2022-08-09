Reema Khan performs Umrah

Reema Khan performs Umrah
Lollywood diva Reema Khan is a talent powerhouse who is a Pakistani film actress, producer and director. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she effortless juggles her personal life as well.

This time around, the superstar has made her way to headlines as she visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah. She also shared her pictures from Khana Kaaba and prayed for her beloved homeland, Pakistan.

“May Allah Bless our country Pakistan”, read the caption on her Instagram story.

Earlier, a few years ago, Khan went to perform Umrah along with her husband and son. Here are some pictures of her previous trip.

Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. The couple also had a child on March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab. 

