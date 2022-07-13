Reema Khan dazzles fans with new music video
05:39 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Reema Khan dazzles fans with new music video
Pakistan's singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his new music video aka a love ballad named ‘Ankhon Ki Hay Guzarish' featuring the stunning Lollywood diva Reema Khan and heartthrob Ahsan Khan.

Released by Miami Media Company, the music video was produced by RK Films Production and shot on an extravagant set with majestic flamboyance and a romantic storyline.

The love song showcases Reema and Ahsan romancing each other as the latter plays the role of an artist, sketching a picture of his beloved, Reema.

"Ankhon ki hai guzarish" breathtaking song of @officialrfakworld is out!! Only on youtube channel of @miamimediacompany @khanahsanofficialGo and check out complete video on", captioned Reema.

Needless to say, the soulful melody has left netizens and fans full of praise as appreciation comments poured underneath the YouTube video and Instagram posts.

Reema Khan is a talent powerhouse who is a Pakistani film actress, producer and director. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she effortless juggles her personal life as well.

