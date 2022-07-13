Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying and receiving drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
06:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying and receiving drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Source: Rhea Chakraborty (Instagram)
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been charged for purchasing and financing narcotics for her late boyfriend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has informed that the Jalebi star had received multiple deliveries of ‘ganja’ (weed) from co-accused, which include her brother Showik Chakraborty, which were handed over to SSR. 

According to the draft charges, as per the Hindustan Times, all the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December ‘with each other or in groups’ to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in ‘high society and Bollywood’.

“Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges," the report states.

Rhea, who is listed as accused number 10, allegedly received many deliveries of ‘ganja’ from accused Samuel Miranda, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others. She then handed them over to Rajput, the charge claims.

As per the draft charges, Rhea's brother was regularly in touch with drug peddlers and had received many deliveries from co-accused.  All these deliveries were handed over to Rajput.

Back in 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested on September 8 that year by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency brought drug-related charges against her.

Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
07:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

