Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of $6bn Extended Fund Facility programme

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the global lender to get a $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Bloomberg reported.

The International Monetary Fund will also release an official statement regarding the deal shortly about the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the first tranche is expected to be around $1.2 billion while the program has been extended till mid-2023.

The cash-strapped nation has completed all prior actions for the IMF board approval already however the talks dragged over several issues.

Last month, the South Asian country unveiled a 9.5 trillion rupee budget aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the US-based lender to restart much-needed bailout payments.

However, IMF maintained that additional measures were needed to bring Pakistan’s budget in line with the key objectives of the program.

Pakistan entered the IMF programme three years back, but only half the funds were disbursed to date as cash strapped nation struggled to keep targets on track.