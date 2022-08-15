Amazon suspends thousands of Pakistani sellers’ accounts

12:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Amazon suspends thousands of Pakistani sellers’ accounts
Source: File Photo
LAHORE – Amazon, an American online shopping platform, has suspended thousands of seller accounts operated by Pakistanis over fraudulent activities, it emerged on Monday.

Amazon has gained massive popularity in the South Asian country in recent past as a huge numbers of Pakistanis joined it to make money by running their online stores and providing virtual assistance services.

Reports said that Amazon had suspended 13,000 accounts, which were operated from Mian Channu and Sahiwal, cities in the Punjab province.

The e-commerce platform has labeled the both Pakistani cities as fraud red zone, besides blocking all IP addresses of Mian Channu.

People, who operate from these two cities, are now conducting their selling activities from Dubai or by using IP addresses from other cities. 

Last year, Amazon added Pakistan to its approved seller list.

