Pakistan makes it to Amazon’s approved seller list

ISLAMABAD – In a major development in the e-commerce sector for Pakistan, US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved seller list.

The south asian country has reportedly received approval from Amazon to register Pakistan in the verified seller list while an updated countries list will be issued on the officials portal in the next few hours.

Pakistan is about to enter a new age of e-commerce boom as Pakistani products will soon available to millions of consumers globally.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also shared the development on his official handle. ‘We have finally made it. Amazon will be adding Pakistan to its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs, and women entrepreneurs, he captioned the post.

We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. . — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 6, 2021

SAPM Shahbaz Gill also expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement. Taking it to Twitter, Gill wrote that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں جو کام پچھلے دس سال سے نا ہوسکا وہ بالآخر موجودہ حکومت نے کر دکھایا۔



AMAZON نے پاکستان کو سیلر لسٹ میں شامل کردیا ہے۔



اس سے پاکستان عالمی منڈی میں شامل ہوگیا ہے۔اس سے اربوں کی سرمایہ کاری اور روزگار کے مواقع پیدا ہوں گے. شکریہ عمران خان pic.twitter.com/c7PIqHCUTU — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2021

On Tuesday, the Consulate General of Pakistan organised a webinar with the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and senior executives of Pakistani companies.

The former senior executive of Amazon educated the participants about the opportunities on the global platform.