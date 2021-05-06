Pakistan makes it to Amazon’s approved seller list

Ministry of Commerce has reportedly got approval from Amazon to register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list
12:05 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan makes it to Amazon's approved seller list
ISLAMABAD – In a major development in the e-commerce sector for Pakistan, US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved seller list.

The south asian country has reportedly received approval from Amazon to register Pakistan in the verified seller list while an updated countries list will be issued on the officials portal in the next few hours.

Pakistan is about to enter a new age of e-commerce boom as Pakistani products will soon available to millions of consumers globally.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also shared the development on his official handle. ‘We have finally made it. Amazon will be adding Pakistan to its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs, and women entrepreneurs, he captioned the post.

SAPM Shahbaz Gill also expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement. Taking it to Twitter, Gill wrote that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

On Tuesday, the Consulate General of Pakistan organised a webinar with the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and senior executives of Pakistani companies.

The former senior executive of Amazon educated the participants about the opportunities on the global platform.

Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles and Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, today organized a Zoom meeting of...

Posted by Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles on Tuesday, 4 May 2021

