12:57 PM | 6 May, 2021
PM Imran embarks Saudi Arabia on official visit tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, members of the cabinet, and a high-level delegation will accompany the premier.

Both sides will discuss bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities, and welfare of diaspora in the Kingdom.

The top officials of the two countries will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the three-day visit.

Reports in state-owned media suggest that PM will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Besides meeting with authorities, Khan will also interact with the Pakistani Diaspora in Kingdom.

