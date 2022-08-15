Pakistan PM, Saudi crown prince vow to further solidify bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan have Saudi Arabia have agreed to intensify mutual cooperation in the fields of investment, energy and trade.

The understanding was reached at a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud.

Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further solidify their strong brotherly relations spanning over decades.

The Saudi Crown Prince felicitated the Prime Minister and Pakistani nation on the 75th Independence Day. He expressed his good wishes for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed the progress on the decisions taken during the visit of the former in April this year.

Alluding to the help extended by the brotherly country Saudi Arabia to Pakistan during difficult times, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince's recent support for the stability and development of Pakistan's economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister invited the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan soon which was accepted by him.