Leo Twins commemorate Independence Day by sharing melodious music video

Pakistanis have come together to rejoice in the feeling of living in a free state with renewed zeal and fervour, this Independence day.

The nation, celebrities, influential figures and everyone, in general, were in high spirits and shared videos and photos emblematic of their love for the homeland.

Dressed in green and white attires, there are a plethora of national songs, dress transitions and messages of hope floating on social media.

Talented musicians Leo Twins have also wished their followers a happy Independence Day by sharing a heartwarming video that is winning hearts online.

"Verified

دِل سے ميں نے ديکھا پاکِستان ????????????

Happy Independence Day!

A tribute by @sidhusgallery.official and Leo Twins.

Concept by @artist.ashersidhu.official", read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Twins (@leotwinsofficial)