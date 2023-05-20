Search

Mathira sends pulses racing with latest sizzling pictures

Noor Fatima 07:13 PM | 20 May, 2023
Source: Mathira (Instagram)

The bold and beautiful Mathira has swept the internet off its feet once again! Known for her outspoken yet daring personality, the Pakistani star is often stirring drama with her sensual pictures that prompt gossip over social media, and her recent post is no stranger to that.

Most recently, in a series of pictures and videos shared by the social media star on Instagram, Mathira can be seen donning a body-hugging black dress that received mixed reactions from netizens, caught completely off-guard.

The Naagin star posed next to a huge statue of Budha, while the other two short clips show the diva doing impromptu poses in front of a mirror.

The Zimbabwe-born actor captioned the post, “Life is simple but we insist on making it complicated.”

On the work front, the actress is currently hosting The Insta Show

Why won't Mathira let her children play PUBG?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

