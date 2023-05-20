Search

vivo V27e and Babar Azam: the winning partnership & combination for a smarter generation!

08:05 PM | 20 May, 2023
vivo V27e and Babar Azam: the winning partnership & combination for a smarter generation!

vivo, the global technology brand announces the continuation of its partnership with Babar Azam, the highly respected captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, as the official brand ambassador for vivo’s latest V Series’ smartphone — vivo V27e.

This collaboration between vivo and Babar Azam reflects vivo's dedication to providing users with top-of-the-line mobile phone technology and an unparalleled user experience. Through this partnership, vivo aims to reinforce its market position and engage with users on a deeper level.

"I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with vivo," said Babar Azam, "a company that is incredibly inventive and focused on the consumer. I have always been drawn to vivo’s cutting-edge technologies and I'm excited to work with vivo on the V27e." 

Babar Azam expressed sheer joy in affiliating himself with vivo, a company that holds a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and is widely cherished by the youth of Pakistan. He added, "I am thoroughly impressed with the V27e and particularly its outstanding camera capabilities — thanks to the 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera. The Slim Flat Frame design of the V27e is sleek and elegant, making it a joy to hold and use."

The V27e is poised to set a new standard in smartphone excellence with its exceptional camera capabilities, user-friendly image technologies, and modern hardware updates. The smartphone features a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera that captures photographs and videos in ultra-HD. 

vivo V27e also boasts a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology for a seamless experience. The smartphone’s state-of-the-art technologies like Low-Light Portrait, 4D Game Vibration, and Optical Image Stabilization make it a standout device.

With Babar Azam as its brand ambassador, vivo looks forward to reinforcing its brand image and delivering an unparalleled mobile phone experience to its customers.

Zohair Chohan, Director of Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, commented, At vivo, we embody the BENFEN philosophy, which prioritizes doing the right thing and doing it correctly. Our brand is committed to innovation, cutting-edge design, and perfection in our products to provide the best for our customers. Our success with the V25 Series has only motivated us further to perform even better in Pakistan with the V27e.

"We are proud to have Babar Azam as our V27e ambassador, as his drive to pursue his passion and become one of Pakistan's most beloved young celebrities embodies these values. For example, the V27e features an exceptional 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera that captures Glowing Portraits with intricate details, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the best in design and technology.”

The upcoming V27e launch will prove to be very exciting and could prove to shake up the Pakistani market with its innovative features. Stay informed of the latest news at https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v27e-launch

