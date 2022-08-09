Two Pakistanis among four Muslims killed in fresh US ‘hate’ attacks

11:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistanis among four Muslims killed in fresh US ‘hate’ attacks
NEW YORK – Four South Asian Muslim men, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in separate what appears to be hate incidents in New Mexico, US, reports said.

Pakistan Ambassador to US Sardar Masood Khan in a tweet said that at least one Pakistani descent was among the four Muslim killed in Albuquerque city.

Condemning the incident, he said: “These killings appear to be hate crimes. Our condolences to the bereaved families. We appeal to New Mexico police to apprehend perpetrators and bring them to justice”.

US President Joe Biden has expressed anger over the horrific killings for four Muslim men in Mexico.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.”

These hateful attacks have no place in America, Biden asserted.

Following the incident, the Islamic Center of New Mexico (ICNM) urged Muslims in Albuquerque to avoid walking alone at night in the city.

