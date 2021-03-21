Former PML-N MPA Malik Farooq Khar passes away
10:50 AM | 21 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Former Member of the Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Malik Farooq Khar has passed away on Saturday after suffering from prolonged illness.
According to family sources of the late MPA, Khar succumbed to a lung-related disease. No announcement has yet been made regarding the funeral of the former PML-N provincial minister.
Earlier, a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti died of Covid-19 complications.
