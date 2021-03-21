Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 infection
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus after it was confirmed that the premier had contracted the novel disease.
Taking to social site Twitter, the 33-year-old actress wrote, ‘Wishing Imran Khan a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, let's also remain vigilant, the tweet added.
Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant.#GetWellSoonPMIK— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 20, 2021
PM’s aide on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Saturday said the premier is doing ‘well after his Covid-19 diagnosis and does not require any treatment for now.’ He revealed that Khan only has ‘mild symptoms’, so he just needs to stay in quarantine to get plenty of rest and to avoid the spread.
PM Imran 'fit and doing well, doesn't require any ... 10:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran ...
First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
PM Imran's wife Bushra tests positive for COVID-19 02:57 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also contracted COVID-19, it emerged minutes after the PTI ...
- Gujranwala teenager burns to death after headphones catch fire02:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
-
- Schools’ closure in capital may be extended as Covid third wave ...01:14 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
-
- Nine-year-old girl ‘gang-raped’ in Gujranwala, two arrested12:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 ...11:47 AM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 (VIDEOS)08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ENGAGED07:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021