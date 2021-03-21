Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 infection

LAHORE – Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus after it was confirmed that the premier had contracted the novel disease.

Taking to social site Twitter, the 33-year-old actress wrote, ‘Wishing Imran Khan a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, let's also remain vigilant, the tweet added.

PM’s aide on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Saturday said the premier is doing ‘well after his Covid-19 diagnosis and does not require any treatment for now.’ He revealed that Khan only has ‘mild symptoms’, so he just needs to stay in quarantine to get plenty of rest and to avoid the spread.

First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.