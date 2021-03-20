PM Imran's wife Bushra tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also contracted COVID-19, it emerged minutes after the PTI government official confirmed that the premier had tested positive.

Family sources confirmed to Daily Pakistan that Bushra Bibi is also isolating at home.

The shocking news comes just two days after the premier received his COVID-19 jab with Sinopharm vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said that Khan, 68, has quarantined himself at home.

On Thursday, the Pakistani prime minister was administered the vaccine dose during the second phase of the vaccination process in the country in which people over 60 years of age are receiving vaccine doses.

On the occasion, Khan stressed that people across the country should follow the standard operating procedures to fight against the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

Earlier this week, Pakistani President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi also received their COVID-19 jabs with the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad.

Pakistan officially launched its National COVID Immunization Program across the country in early February shortly after receiving the Chinese government-donated Sinopharm vaccines, with the frontline healthcare workers given the priority for inoculation.