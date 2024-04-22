Search

Pakistan

Intermediate exams pushed to May 24 over Iran President's visit

06:45 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
inter papers

In light of the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lahore, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has taken the decision to postpone intermediate exams scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday). A local holiday is also being observed in Lahore due to the visit.

An official notification has been issued by the education authorities regarding the postponement of the exams. As per the controller exams, the postponed exams will now be held on May 24.

This decision applies to Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. Exams in subjects such as History, Geography, Clinical Pathology, and others have been postponed.

Additionally, the physics practical exam scheduled for tomorrow has also been postponed, with the rescheduled date set for May 15. The controller of examinations has cited unusual security measures in place for the visit, which may cause difficulty for students in accessing public transport.

Gold & Silver

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

