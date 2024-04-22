Intermediate exams pushed to May 24 over Iran President's visit

In light of the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lahore, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has taken the decision to postpone intermediate exams scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday). A local holiday is also being observed in Lahore due to the visit.
An official notification has been issued by the education authorities regarding the postponement of the exams. As per the controller exams, the postponed exams will now be held on May 24.
This decision applies to Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. Exams in subjects such as History, Geography, Clinical Pathology, and others have been postponed.
Additionally, the physics practical exam scheduled for tomorrow has also been postponed, with the rescheduled date set for May 15. The controller of examinations has cited unusual security measures in place for the visit, which may cause difficulty for students in accessing public transport.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.