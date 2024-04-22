Intermediate exams pushed to May 24 over Iran President's visit

In light of the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lahore, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has taken the decision to postpone intermediate exams scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday). A local holiday is also being observed in Lahore due to the visit.

An official notification has been issued by the education authorities regarding the postponement of the exams. As per the controller exams, the postponed exams will now be held on May 24.

This decision applies to Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. Exams in subjects such as History, Geography, Clinical Pathology, and others have been postponed.

Additionally, the physics practical exam scheduled for tomorrow has also been postponed, with the rescheduled date set for May 15. The controller of examinations has cited unusual security measures in place for the visit, which may cause difficulty for students in accessing public transport.