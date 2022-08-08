Pakistani forces hail Arshad Nadeem on winning Commonwealth Games gold medal

LAHORE – Pakistan armed forces have congratulated Arshad Nadeem for bagging historic gold medal in javelin throw competition at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old lived up to his promise to win pride for the country at the international event as he braved through his injury to throw the spear at 90.18 m, setting to new Games record and pipping his closes competitor Grenada’s Anderson Peters to win the title.

DG ISPR shared a tweet to congratulate the athlete for making the Pakistan proud.

“Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan ???????? Zindabad,” the tweet read.

Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2022

Punjab Police also hailed Arshad Nadeed, who is resident of Mian Channu, Khanewal, for winning the title, the first ever by a Pakistani in 60 years’ history.

Congratulations #ArshadNadeem.

You have made the whole Nation proud! pic.twitter.com/OkW210O6yK — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 7, 2022

“Congratulations #ArshadNadeem. You have made the whole Nation proud!” the Punjab Police wrote on Twitter.

The National Highways and Motorways Police has also congratulated the youngster, who competed at the international event without his coach.

With his gold medal, Pakistan bowed out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Earlier, Pakistan weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold for Pakistan in 109kg+ competition, while Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar and Muhammad Sharif Tahir bagged silver medals in wrestling events.