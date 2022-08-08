9th Muharram processions being held across Pakistan today amid tight security
LAHORE – Mourning processions will be held in various cities of Pakistan to mark the 9th of Muharram today (Monday) with due solemnity and sanctity, with strict measures are in place to avoid any untoward situation.
Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram.
In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park at 1pm and conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through various areas, including Empress Market and Tibet Centre.
In Lahore, the main mourning procession will be taken out from Pando Street, Islampura, and will culminate at its starting point in the evening.
The main procession in Islamabad will begin from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2 and end at the same place after passing through its traditional route.
In Peshawar, the main procession will start at 10am from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall, while Quetta’s mourning procession will emerge from Mekangi Road at 1:30pm.
Authorities have made stringent security measures for the safety of mourning processions and Majalis across the country, while mobile phone service will remain suspended in various cities.
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...
