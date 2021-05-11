Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD – Shehroze Kashif, a 19-year-old boy from northern areas, has become the youngest Pakistani to conquer Mount Everest – the highest mountain in the world.

According to the team of Pakistani young climber, Kashif left Camp 4 to begin his summit on Monday. The young mountaineer also shared his tracking link with his friends.

Reports in local media suggest that there were more than 400 mountaineers who set to scale 8848.86-meter mountain peak while Kashif being the youngest among them.

In a social media post on his official handle, Pakistani alpinist successfully scaled Everest and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

ALHAMDULILLAH ALHAMDULILLAH Received the text confirmation from Shehroze Kashif The history has been made !!!!!!!!!... Posted by Shehroze Kashif on Monday, 10 May 2021

Social media posts of Pakistani mountaineer showed that he first climbed the 3885 meters Makra Peak at the age of 11 years in 2014 beside scaling Khusar Gang peak at the age of 18 years in 2020.

Speaking about his journey, Kashif said that ‘he wanted to scale Everest since he was a child. Now after 10 years, my dream is about to become a reality. Adding that, ‘I cannot thank my family enough, my dad in particular, for supporting my passion since my childhood.’

Let it be known that Pakistani climbers who have completed the Everest summit include Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Hassan Sadpara, and Nazir Sabir.

As for now, the youngest climber in the world to summit Mount Everest is American climber, Jordan Romero. He was 13-year-old when he reached the summit of Mount Everest.