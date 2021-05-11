AirBlue announces discounted domestic fares ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s low-cost airline AirBlue has introduced discounts on domestic travel this Eid, the airline announced via Twitter on Monday.

‘Now Airblue is offering Domestic Travel Fares as low as Rs5495, read a tweet issued by the airline’s official account.

The private airline reduced the price of a one-way ticket from Lahore to Karachi and from Karachi to Islamabad to Rs5,495. The price of a new air ticket is lower than private intercity transportation while the travelers are allowed to carry 15kg baggage with them.

Earlier at the start of Ramadan, the airline offered huge discounts to facilitate the passengers during the sacred month.